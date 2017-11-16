FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Fitch says California fires add to 2017 insurer catastrophe losses​
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 7:47 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-‍Fitch says California fires add to 2017 insurer catastrophe losses​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - ‍Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says California fires add to 2017 insurer catastrophe losses

* ‍Fitch says California wildfires of October 2017 will be costliest wildfire loss in U.S. history​​

* Fitch says no U.S. (re)insurance cos in Fitch’s rated universe are expected to be downgraded due to losses from California wildfires alone​

* ‍Fitch says in some instances, insurers could ultimately report aggregate 2017 catastrophe losses at levels that strain capital and pressure ratings​

* ‍Fitch says expects a large majority of insured catastrophe losses to be retained by primary insurers

* ‍Fitch says majority of insured losses from California wildfires are expected to be in the personal lines segments​​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.