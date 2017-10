Oct 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says Catalan independence a limited risk to rated corporates‍​

* Fitch says believe most Fitch-rated Spanish corporates well diversified across country, limiting potential impact from lower Catalan revenues‍​

* ‍Fitch says while unlikely that Spanish cos would lose access to customers, revenues could come under pressure if catalonia departed from Eurozone​‍​​‍​ Source text for Eikon: