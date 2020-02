Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fitch ratings:

* FITCH SAYS CATALAN SUBSIDISED RENT LAW INTRODUCES RISKS TO MORTGAGES

* FITCH SAYS PERFORMANCE OF SOME CATALAN MORTGAGES, LENDERS’ ABILITY TO FORECLOSE ON DEFAULTED LOANS COULD FACE SIGNIFICANT RISK FROM NEW MEASURES

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT BEHAVIOUR OF SOME DISTRESSED MORTGAGE DEBTORS IN CATALONIA TO DETERIORATE