BRIEF-Fitch Says Chicago O'Hare Airport Inks New Airline Agreement

April 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CHICAGO O’HARE AIRPORT INKS NEW AIRLINE AGREEMENT

* FITCH SAYS CHICAGO O’HARE WILL LIKELY ASSUME CONSIDERABLE ADDITION OF FUTURE BORROWINGS, RESULTING IN ELEVATED LEVERAGE, AIRLINE COSTS FOR MANY YEARS

* FITCH SAYS CITY OF CHICAGO, CARRIERS SERVING O’HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WILL BEGIN TO OPERATE UNDER NEW AIRLINE USE, LEASE AGREEMENT STARTING MAY

* FITCH SAYS IT VIEWS O’HARE AIRPORT & CHICAGO CITY’S AIRLINE USE & LEASE AGREEMENT AS “AN ESSENTIAL STEP” TO ADDRESS THE AIRPORT’S MODERNIZATION, EXPANSION Source text for Eikon: