BRIEF-Fitch Says Chilean Election Offers Limited Growth, Fiscal Upside

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CHILEAN ELECTION OFFERS LIMITED GROWTH, FISCAL UPSIDE

* FITCH SAYS RESULTS OF CHILE‘S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUNOFF DO NOT SIGNIFICANTLY ALTER OUTLOOK FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, PUBLIC FINANCES

* ‍FITCH SAYS A KEY PLEDGE TO PARTIALLY ROLL BACK CORPORATE TAX HIKES ENACTED BY OUTGOING ADMINISTRATION IN CHILE COULD IMPROVE BUSINESS CLIMATE​

* FITCH SAYS AIM TO BOOST INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT FACES BUDGET RESTRICTIONS IN CHILE, BUT COULD SEE PROGRESS VIA CONCESSIONS

* FITCH SAYS A PROPOSED PENSION REFORM TO RAISE MANDATORY CONTRIBUTION RATE IN CHILE COULD SOMEWHAT RESTRAIN DOMESTIC DEMAND