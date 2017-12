BRIEF-‍Fitch says China gas shortage putting temporary squeeze on operators​

Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* ‍FITCH - CHINA GAS SHORTAGE PUTTING TEMPORARY SQUEEZE ON OPERATORS​

* FITCH - FOR CHINA OVERALL EXPECT A MARGIN SQUEEZE FOR CITY GAS OPERATORS DURING HEATING SEASON​

* FITCH - ‍BEIJING GAS IS LIKELY TO BE LEAST AFFECTED

* FITCH - ‍GAS SUPPLY IN CHINA IS STILL SUFFICIENT TO MEET DEMAND ON A FULL-YEAR BASIS​

* FITCH- CHINA GAS SHORTAGES TO EASE AS WINTER DEMAND DROPS OFF

* FITCH -‍ SIGNIFICANT GAS SHORTAGES IN CHINA ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE UNTIL AROUND MID-MARCH​

* FITCH -‍ SIGNIFICANT GAS SHORTAGES IN CHINA ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE UNTIL AROUND MID-MARCH​

* FITCH- INCREASE IN IMPORTS, IMPROVEMENTS IN STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURE TO STEADILY ADDRESS SEASONAL GAS SHORTAGES IN COMING YEARS​ IN CHINA