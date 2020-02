Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS: CHINA ONSHORE CORPORATE ISSUANCE LIKELY TO STAY FLAT IN 2020; SOE SHARE TO RISE

* FITCH- CHINESE REGULATORS’ MEASURES TO FACILITATE EASIER BOND ISSUANCE TO MITIGATE VIRUS IMPACT ON REFINANCING LIKELY TO BENEFIT SOES MORE THAN POES

* FITCH- IN CHINA ESTIMATE THAT REFINANCING NEEDS WILL REMAIN HIGH IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: