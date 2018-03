BRIEF-Fitch Says China's Enhanced Asset-Liability Management Rules Positive For Insurers

March 14 (Reuters) -

* FITCH: CHINA’S ENHANCED ASSET-LIABILITY MANAGEMENT RULES POSITIVE FOR INSURERS

* FITCH - CHINESE ‍INSURERS LIKELY TO SHIFT TOWARDS SELLING PROTECTION PRODUCTS, IMPLEMENTING MORE EFFECTIVE INVESTMENT AND LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT APPROACHES​

* ‍FITCH - EXPECTS CHINESE INSURERS TO ADJUST THEIR PRODUCT MIXES TOWARDS LONG-TERM PROTECTION PRODUCTS

* ‍FITCH - EXPECTS CHINESE INSURERS TO OFFER RETURNS TO POLICYHOLDERS THAT ARE MORE SUSTAINABLE, BASED ON INSURERS' OWN INVESTMENT YIELDS​ Source text : bit.ly/2FWrpQr