Jan 15 (Reuters) - ‍FITCH -

* CHINA‘S PPP RULES TO COOL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT​

* ‍THERE WILL BE A FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN CHINESE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROWTH IN 2018​

‍PPP ACTIVITY IN CHINA LIKELY TO COOL AS A RESULT OF NEW RULES​