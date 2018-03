BRIEF-‍Fitch Says Colombia Congress Election Supports Macro Framework​

March 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍FITCH SAYS COLOMBIA CONGRESS ELECTION SUPPORTS MACRO FRAMEWORK​

* FITCH SAYS ELECTORAL RESULTS ARE LIKELY TO CONTRIBUTE TO CONTINUATION OF COLOMBIA’S TRACK RECORD OF EFFECTIVE ECONOMIC POLICY

* FITCH SAYS COLOMBIA’S ECONOMY IS LIKELY TO RECOVER THIS YEAR AFTER ADJUSTING FROM AN OIL PRICE SHOCK WHICH BEGAN IN 2014

* ‍FITCH SAYS A SHARP DIVERGENCE FROM EXISTING MACROECONOMIC POLICY FRAMEWORK IN COLOMBIA IS UNLIKELY FROM ANY OF THE MAJOR ELECTION CANDIDATES

* FITCH SAYS ‍EXPECTS FISCAL CONSOLIDATION TO CONTINUE AS COLOMBIA GOVERNMENT IS LIKELY TO ABIDE BY THE STRUCTURAL BALANCE RULE

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXTERNAL DEBT IN COLOMBIA IS LIKELY TO HAVE PEAKED, EXPECT IT TO FALL OVER MEDIUM TERM​

* FITCH SAYS PERSISTENT LOW GROWTH, SPENDING PRESSURES IN COLOMBIA COULD HAMPER EFFORTS TO REDUCE FISCAL DEFICIT, STABILIZE DEBT BURDEN, ESPECIALLY BEYOND 2018 Source text for Eikon: