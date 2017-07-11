FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says ‍Colombia's fiscal slippage could risk outlook​
July 11, 2017 / 6:38 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch says ‍Colombia's fiscal slippage could risk outlook​

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Fitch says ‍Colombia's fiscal slippage could risk outlook​

* Fitch says Colombia's growth and fiscal metrics remain at risk from oil sector outlook

* ‍Fitch-Colombia's creditworthiness could be pressured if growth lower than expected, higher fiscal deficits undermine efforts to stabilize government's debt burden​

* Fitch on Colombia - ‍further significant falls in oil production would undermine overall growth prospects as well as oil revenues ​

* Fitch on Colombia says delays in completion of 4G infrastructure projects would also undermine medium-term growth

* Fitch says now ‍debt to GDP of Colombia is expected to stabilize in 2018 instead of beginning to fall, as expected in 2016 report ​

* Fitch on Colombia - ‍government expects oil production to stabilize in 2018 and only gradually fall afterwards​

* Fitch on Colombia -‍changed fiscal targets don't jeopardize trend toward reducing debt burden in medium term, but they do highlight risks of fiscal slippage ​ Source text for Eikon:

