BRIEF-Fitch Says Colombia's New Deficit Target Highlights Scale Of Coronavirus Shock

April 20 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS COLOMBIA’S NEW DEFICIT TARGET HIGHLIGHTS SCALE OF CORONAVIRUS SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF COLOMBIA’S 2020 DEFICIT TARGET ACKNOWLEDGES WEAKENING OF KEY FISCAL METRICS THAT WILL STEM FROM ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

* FITCH SAYS PROSPECT OF FISCAL DETERIORATION WAS KEY DRIVER OF OF COLOMBIA’S SOVEREIGN RATING TO ‘BBB-‘/NEGATIVE FROM ‘BBB’/NEGATIVE AT START OF APRIL

* FITCH- MEASURES TO ADDRESS FISCAL DETERIORATION COULD FACE SOCIAL, POLITICAL CONSTRAINTS, EXPECTED RISE IN UNEMPLOYMENT AS COLUMBIA'S ECONOMY SHRINKS THIS YEAR