Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says combined hurricane losses critical to (re)insurer ratings​

* ‍Fitch says Fitch believes most rated (re)insurers will be able to withstand combined losses from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey​

* Fitch - ‍most U.S. insurance companies, global reinsurers not expected to be downgraded as result of combined effects of Hurricanes Irma, Harvey​ Source text for Eikon: