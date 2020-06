June 15 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS COMMERCIAL INSURER CAPITAL WILL COVER CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTY

* FITCH SAYS U.S. COMMERCIAL LINES INSURERS ARE LIKELY TO FACE HIGHER NEAR-TERM CLAIMS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS U.S. PROPERTY/CASUALTY INSURERS ARE POSITIONED TO MANAGE THROUGH CLAIMS THAT EMERGE FROM HEALTH CRISIS & ENSUING ECONOMIC FALLOUT Source text for Eikon: