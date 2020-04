April 1 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS ADDS TO CHILE GROWTH, PUBLIC FINANCE RISKS

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL PUSH CHILE INTO RECESSION

* FITCH SAYS SHARP CHILE’S Q2 CONTRACTION WILL BE DRIVEN BY HIT TO GLOBAL GROWTH, COPPER PRICE WEAKNESS, IMPACT OF CONTAINMENT MEASURES ON CONSUMPTION Source text for Eikon: