March 25 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS AFFECTS TURKEY VIA FUNDING CONDITIONS, BANK METRICS

* FITCH SAYS RISKS TO TURKEY’S SOVEREIGN CREDIT PROFILE FROM CORONAVIRUS COME MAINLY THROUGH A DETERIORATION IN GLOBAL FINANCIAL CONDITIONS

* FITCH SAYS LARGEST CONTRIBUTOR TO TURKEY’S EXTERNAL FINANCING REQUIREMENT IS BANKING SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS WILL WEAKEN TURKEY'S CURRENT ACCOUNT