April 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS, COMMODITIES HIT LATIN AMERICAN GROWTH HARD IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS IF HEALTH CRISIS EASES IN 2H20, GLOBAL ECONOMY COULD REBOUND, AND WE FORECAST LATIN AMERICAN ECONOMIES TO RESUME GROWING NEXT YEAR

* FITCH SAYS CARIBBEAN AND CENTRAL AMERICAN SOVEREIGNS FACE ADDITIONAL SHOCKS TO TOURISM AND REMITTANCES DUE TO COVID-19

* FITCH SAYS CARIBBEAN AND CENTRAL AMERICAN SOVEREIGNS WILL BENEFIT SOMEWHAT FROM LOWER OIL PRICES