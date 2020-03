BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus, Commodity Shocks Amplify Pressure On Latam Sovereigns

March 18 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS, COMMODITY SHOCKS AMPLIFY PRESSURE ON LATAM SOVEREIGNS

* FITCH SAYS GLOBAL SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS & SHARP FALL IN OIL PRICES EXACERBATE EXISTING CHALLENGES FACING MAJOR LATIN AMERICAN SOVEREIGNS

* FITCH SAYS MAIN RISK TO MEXICO’S SOVEREIGN CREDIT PROFILE WOULD BE FROM WEAKER GROWTH & POTENTIAL FOR DETERIORATION OF PEMEX’S CREDIT PROFILE

* FITCH SAYS WEAKER GLOBAL GROWTH & SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS DOMESTICALLY COULD DELAY BRAZIL’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* FITCH SAYS SIGNIFICANT FISCAL SLIPPAGE & INCREASED REFORM UNCERTAINTIES COULD REIGNITE MARKET CONCERNS OVER CONSOLIDATION PROSPECTS IN BRAZIL

* FITCH SAYS DISRUPTION FROM CORONAVIRUS IN ARGENTINA COULD COMPLICATE DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS, INCREASE RISK OF OUTRIGHT DEFAULT IF NEGOTIATIONS ARE PROTRACTED