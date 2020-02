Feb 11 (Reuters) - Fitch-

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS COULD PUT NATURAL GAS MARKET UNDER SEVERE STRESS

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK COULD PUT NATURAL GAS MARKETS IN EUROPE & ASIA UNDER SEVERE STRESS DUE TO CURBING OF LNG IMPORTS BY CHINA

* FITCH SAYS INDEPENDENT PRODUCERS WITH HIGH GAS EXPOSURE COULD BE MORE AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS Source text: (bit.ly/38eIgZE)