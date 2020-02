BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Could Test Latam Corporate Credit Quality

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS COULD TEST LATAM CORPORATE CREDIT QUALITY

* FITCH SAYS COMMODITY PRICE WEAKNESS IN LATAM DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IS ALREADY CHALLENGING LATIN AMERICAN EXPORTERS IN METALS & MINING, PULP & PAPER SECTORS

* FITCH SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IN LATAM REGION MIGHT ALSO BE AFFECTED, PARTICULARLY IF COVID-19 BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD LOCALLY

* FITCH SAYS COMMODITY PRICE WEAKNESS IN LATAM DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IS ALREADY CHALLENGING LATIN AMERICAN EXPORTERS IN ENERGY SECTORS

* FITCH SAYS PROLONGED GLOBAL SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS COULD ADD PRESSURE TO OTHER SECTORS IN LATAM REGION, INCLUDING RETAIL, TRANSPORTATION & CEMENT Source text for Eikon: