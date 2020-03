BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Crisis Is Crushing Global GDP Growth

March 19 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IS CRUSHING GLOBAL GDP GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS WE ARE IN GLOBAL RECESSION TERRITORY

* FITCH SAYS DELAYED IMPACT OF SUPPLY-CHAIN DISRUPTIONS ON REST OF WORLD WILL CONTINUE TO BE FELT PROFOUNDLY FOR SOME TIME

* FITCH SAYS HAVE NEARLY HALVED FITCH BASELINE GLOBAL GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2020 - TO 1.3% FROM 2.5% IN DECEMBER 2019 GEO

* FITCH SAYS DELAYED IMPACT OF LOWER CHINESE DEMAND ON REST OF WORLD WILL CONTINUE TO BE FELT PROFOUNDLY FOR SOME TIME

* FITCH SAYS DELAYED IMPACT OF SUPPLY-CHAIN DISRUPTIONS AND LOWER CHINESE DEMAND ON REST OF WORLD WILL CONTINUE TO BE FELT PROFOUNDLY FOR SOME TIME

* FITCH SAYS COULD VERY EASILY SEE OUTRIGHT DECLINE IN GLOBAL GDP THIS YEAR IF MORE PERVASIVE LOCKDOWN MEASURES HAVE TO BE ROLLED OUT ACROSS ALL G7 ECONOMIES

* FITCH SAYS POLICY EASING SHOULD HELP GDP NORMALIZE AND RECOVER QUICKLY IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR ON ASSUMPTION THAT HEALTH CRISIS SUBSIDES