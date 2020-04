April 24 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS CUTS RETAIL RENT RECEIPTS OF EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE

* FITCH SAYS IT BELIEVES EMEA RETAIL RENTAL GROWTH WILL BE SUBDUED OR RENTS MAY EVEN DECLINE FOR PROPERTY COMPANIES IN 2021 AND 2022

* FITCH- AFTER LOCKDOWNS EASE, DISTANCING MEASURES TO CONTAIN COVID-19 TO IMPAIR SHOPPING CENTRE FOOTFALL, PRODUCTIVITY OF EUROPEAN RETAILERS' STORES