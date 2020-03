March 12 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS FOR U.S. STATES AND LOCALS STILL DEVELOPING

* FITCH SAYS VAST MAJORITY OF U.S. STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS ARE WELL-POSITIONED TO ABSORB NEAR-TERM CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS HAS LED TO INCREASED SPENDING BY U.S. STATES AND LOCALS FOR PREVENTION AND TREATMENT MEASURES WHICH ARE LIKELY TO ESCALATE