June 3 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS FISCAL EASING ANNOUNCEMENTS EXCEED 7% OF WORLD GDP

* FITCH SAYS MACRO POLICY EASING RESPONSES TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS HAVE REACHED “UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS”

* FITCH SAYS MASSIVE POLICY EASING WILL UNDOUBTEDLY HELP PACE OF POST-CRISIS ECONOMIC RECOVERY