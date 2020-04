April 9 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS GROWTH HIT, POLICY RESPONSE WEAKENS SPAIN’S PUBLIC FINANCES

* FITCH SAYS SHARP DOWNWARD REVISION TO FITCH’S SPAIN GDP ECONOMIC FORECASTS IMPLIES A MARKED DETERIORATION IN PUBLIC FINANCE METRICS

* FITCH, ON SPAIN, SAYS EXPECT REAL GDP TO RISE 3.4% IN 2021, ON ASSUMPTION THAT ECONOMIC SHOCK IS RELATIVELY SHORT-LIVED

* FITCH SAYS SPAIN'S HIGH PUBLIC DEBT, OF ABOUT TWICE 'A' CATEGORY MEDIAN, IS A KEY SOVEREIGN RATING WEAKNESS