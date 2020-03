March 23 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* CORONAVIRUS HITS EGYPT’S EXTERNAL ACCOUNTS

* CORONAVIRUS SHOCK WILL AFFECT EGYPT’S EXTERNAL FINANCES, GDP GROWTH AND FISCAL PERFORMANCE

* ON EGYPT SAYS CORONAVIRUS SHOCK WILL PROBABLY LEAD TO SUBSTANTIAL PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT OUTFLOWS FROM LOCAL-CURRENCY DEBT MARKET

* EXPECT EGYPTIAN GOVERNMENT'S FISCAL CONSOLIDATION EFFORTS TO FALTER IN NEAR TERM, GIVEN WEAKER ECONOMIC GROWTH AND REVENUE COLLECTION