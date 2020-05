May 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT PUTS PRESSURE ON GERMAN INSURERS’ RATINGS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS FINANCIAL MARKET DISRUPTIONS TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT GERMAN INSURANCE SECTOR’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* FITCH SAYS ULTIMATE IMPLICATIONS OF PANDEMIC ON GERMAN INSURERS’ CREDIT PROFILES ARE UNCLEAR, BUT CONSIDERS RISKS TO BE SKEWED TO DOWNSIDE Source text for Eikon: