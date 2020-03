BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Increases Pressure On Morocco's External Finances

March 16 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS INCREASES PRESSURE ON MOROCCO’S EXTERNAL FINANCES

* FITCH SAYS DOWNSIDE RISKS FOR MOROCCO’S CAD AND EXTERNAL FINANCES HAVE INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC GLOBAL SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS MOROCCO HAS BUFFERS TO MANAGE INCREASED PRESSURES, INCLUDING RECENTLY DISPLAYED WILLINGNESS TO ADJUST FLEXIBILITY OF EXCHANGE RATE REGIME

* FITCH SAYS COLLAPSE IN LEISURE TRAVEL WILL HIT MOROCCO’S TOURISM SECTOR, AN IMPORTANT GROWTH DRIVER AND SOURCE OF FX EARNINGS

* FITCH SAYS SLOWDOWN IN WORLD GROWTH COULD WEIGH ON MOROCCO’S EXPORTS, CHIEFLY PHOSPHATES AS WELL ON REMITTANCES

* FITCH SAYS STILL EXPECTS MOROCCO’S TRANSITION TO A FULLY-FLEXIBLE EXCHANGE RATE IN LINE WITH IMF RECOMMENDATIONS TO BE STAGED OVER SEVERAL YEARS

* FITCH SAYS MOROCCO ECONOMY’S VULNERABILITY TO DIRHAM DEPRECIATION IS CONTAINED Source text for Eikon: