March 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS IS LIKELY TO PRESSURE GLOBAL AIRLINE CREDIT QUALITY

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS’ RAPIDLY INCREASING EFFECT ON AIR TRAVEL IS PLACING DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON GLOBAL AIRLINE CREDIT PROFILES

* FITCH SAYS U.S. BAN ON TRAVEL FROM EUROPE SIGNIFICANTLY RAISES PRESSURE ON CREDIT QUALITY OF INTERNATIONAL CARRIERS IN NEAR TERM