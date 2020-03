BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Market Disruptions Raise Risks For European Insurers

March 9 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS MARKET DISRUPTIONS RAISE RISKS FOR EUROPEAN INSURERS

* FITCH SAYS MAIN THREAT TO EUROPEAN INSURERS’ CREDIT QUALITY FROM CORONAVIRUS IS RESULTING DISRUPTION TO FINANCIAL MARKETS

* FITCH, ON CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTIONS, SAYS STRESS ON EUROPEAN EQUITY, CREDIT MARKETS/FURTHER DECLINES IN INTEREST RATES WOULD WEAKEN INSURERS’ EARNINGS

* FITCH, ON CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTIONS, SAYS REDUCED ACCESS TO CAPITAL MARKETS WOULD PUT PRESSURE ON EUROPEAN INSURERS SEEKING TO REFINANCE MATURING DEBT Source text for Eikon: