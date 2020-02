Feb 17 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS MAY BRING MODAL TRANSPORTATION SHIFTS IN EUROPE

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS A REDUCTION IN LONG-HAUL AIR TRAFFIC DEPARTING EUROPE, ESPECIALLY TO APAC, UNTIL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ENDS

* FITCH SAYS A LONGER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK (I.E. LASTING WELL BEYOND 1Q20) IS LIKELY TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON INTRA-EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION Source text for Eikon: