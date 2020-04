BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus May Impair EMEA High-Yeild Commodity Producers' Liquidity

April 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS MAY IMPAIR EMEA HIGH-YEILD COMMODITY PRODUCERS’ LIQUIDITY

* FITCH SAYS VOLATILITY OF CAPITAL MARKETS IS SIMULTANEOUSLY LIMITING ACCESS TO EXTERNAL SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH-YIELD ISSUERS

* FITCH SAYS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON PRICES AND CASH FLOW IS UNEVEN ACROSS SUB-SECTORS FOR COMMODITY PRODUCERS’

* FITCH SAYS EMEA HY COMMODITY SUB-SECTORS LINKED TO OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION ARE LIKELY TO BE MOST AFFECTED FOLLOWING OIL-PRICE SLUMP

* FITCH SAYS ISSUERS IN COMMODITY SUB-SECTORS MOST AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS-RELATED PRICE DROPS ARE MORE LIKELY TO HAVE WEAKER LIQUIDITY POSITIONS Source text for Eikon: