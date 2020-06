BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Measures May Pressure Canadian Operating Projects

June 17 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS MEASURES MAY PRESSURE CANADIAN OPERATING PROJECTS

* FITCH SAYS INCREASED “OUT OF CONTRACT” OPERATING COSTS COULD MATERIALLY REDUCE MARGINS IN CANADIAN PROJECTS OPERATING UNDER FIXED-PRICED CONTRACTS

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS-RELATED CHALLENGES TO NEW PROJECTS UNDER PROCUREMENT IN CANADA MAY TEST RESILIENCE & ADAPTABILITY OF FIXED-PRICE P3 MODEL

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS-RELATED CHALLENGES TO PROJECTS IN OPERATION IN CANADA MAY TEST RESILIENCE & ADAPTABILITY OF FIXED-PRICE P3 MODEL Source text for Eikon: