BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Outbreak Has Added Downside Risks To Latin America's 2020 Economic Outlook

March 5 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS ADDED DOWNSIDE RISKS TO LATIN AMERICA’S 2020 ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT TWO-THIRDS OF FITCH-RATED LATIN AMERICAN SOVEREIGNS TO EXPERIENCE AN INCREASE IN THEIR DEBT BURDENS THIS YEAR

* FITCH - SLUGGISH ECONOMIC RECOVERY, WEAKER-THAN-EXPECTED COMMODITY PRICES WILL FURTHER REDUCE FISCAL MANOEUVRABILITY FOR LATIN AMERICAN SOVEREIGNS

* FITCH SAYS POLITICAL AND SOCIAL UNREST WILL FURTHER ADD TO LATIN AMERICA’S GROWTH AND FISCAL CHALLENGES

* FITCH - CURRENCY DEPRECIATION WILL FURTHER CHALLENGE DEBT STABILIZATION FOR LATIN AMERICAN SOVEREIGNS

* FITCH - INCREASED POTENTIAL FOR FISCAL SLIPPAGE FROM POTENTIAL GLOBAL GROWTH DOWNTURN WILL FURTHER CHALLENGE DEBT STABILIZATION FOR LATAM SOVEREIGNS Source text for Eikon: