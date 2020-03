March 24 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC REPRESENTS A SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE TO BOTH GLOBAL ECONOMY AND, IN PARTICULAR, AVIATION INDUSTRY

* FITCH SAYS START OF RECOVERY PERIOD FOR AIR TRAVEL IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS AS VIRUS SPREAD IS GROWING IN REGIONS WHERE AIR TRAVEL IS PREVALENT

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS DRAMATIC REDUCTION IN GLOBAL TRAVEL DEMAND TO INCREASE FINANCIAL PRESSURE ON AIRPORTS AT VARYING LEVELS Source text for Eikon: