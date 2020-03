BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Pandemic Represents Significant Challenge To Global Economy & To Toll Road Sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC REPRESENTS SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE TO BOTH GLOBAL ECONOMY & TO TOLL ROAD SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS EFFORTS TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS HAVE RESULTED IN SEVERE TRAFFIC DECLINES IN U.S., IN EXCESS OF PEAK LOSSES DURING GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS

* FITCH SAYS U.S. TOLL ROADS WILL BENEFIT FROM DEMAND FLOOR AS LONG AS ESSENTIAL MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE & GOODS CONTINUES TO BE PERMITTED

* FITCH SAYS CURRENT MAGNITUDE OF TRAFFIC LOSSES FOR U.S. TOLL ROADS CANNOT BE SUSTAINED INDEFINITELY FOR MANY FACILITIES

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. ECONOMIC, TRAFFIC GROWTH CARRIES AN ATYPICAL DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY AS ULTIMATE DURATION OF HEALTH CRISIS IS UNKNOWN Source text for Eikon: