March 20 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS PAYMENT HOLIDAYS COULD DELAY SUBORDINATED STRUCTURED FINANCE INTEREST

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECT MOST GOVERNMENTS OR LENDERS TO ANNOUNCE SOME FORM OF PAYMENT HOLIDAY OR FORBEARANCE MEASURES FOR CONSUMER AND SME LOANS

* FITCH- TRANSACTIONS AFFECTED BY SCHEMES AVAILABLE TO WIDE BORROWERS GROUP , NOT BASED ON VULNERABILITY ASSESSMENT, MOST VULNERABLE TO INTEREST DEFERRAL RISK Source text for Eikon: