April 1 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS POSES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO JORDANIAN BANKS

* FITCH SAYS SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS WILL ADD PRESSURE TO JORDANIAN BANKS & TO THE CHALLENGING DOMESTIC OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

* FITCH SAYS CURRENT CRISIS & REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATES WILL SQUEEZE JORDANIAN BANKS’ REVENUE OWING TO LOWER BUSINESS VOLUMES & TIGHTER MARGINS Source text for Eikon: