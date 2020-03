BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Poses Risk To U.S. University Operations, Enrollment

March 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS POSES RISK TO U.S. UNIVERSITY OPERATIONS, ENROLLMENT

* FITCH ON U.S. UNIVERSITIES - RELIANCE ON ONLINE CLASSES WILL RISE OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS & LIKELY CONTRIBUTE TO RISE IN ONLINE EDUCATION IN LONG TERM

* FITCH SAYS ENROLLMENT MAY DECLINE AT U.S. UNIVERSITIES WHERE ONLINE LEARNING PLATFORMS ARE NOT ROBUST DURING CAMPUS SHUTDOWNS DUE TO COVID-19

* FITCH SAYS MARKET DECLINES WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT ENDOWMENTS OF U.S. UNIVERSITIES BUT IS UNLIKELY TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON RATINGS