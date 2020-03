BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Poses Risks To APAC Tech Hardware Companies

March 10 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS: CORONAVIRUS POSES RISKS TO APAC TECH HARDWARE COMPANIES

* FITCH EXPECTS GLOBAL SMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS TO FALL BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE DUE TO WEAK DEMAND AND PRODUCTION DISRUPTION

* FITCH -VIRUS OUTBREAK WILL DISRUPT SUPPLY CHAINS, REDUCE SMARTPHONES SALES LEADING TO DISPROPORTIONATE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CHINESE SMARTPHONE VENDORS

* FITCH- COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN CHINA, SUBSEQUENT SPREAD IN S. KOREA WILL REDUCE CAPACITY UTILISATION FOR SMARTPHONE VENDORS AND COMPONENT MAKERS IN 1Q20