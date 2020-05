May 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* CORONAVIRUS PRESSURES JAPANESE BANKS’ OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

* SAYS EXPECTS A DEEP GLOBAL RECESSION IN 1H20 FOLLOWED BY A MODERATE RECOVERY THROUGH 2021

* JAPANESE BANKS CHALLENGES TO RESTORE PROFITABILITY OVERLAYED BY OPERATING CONDITIONS ASSESSED TO BE WEAKER, MORE DISRUPTIVE AFTER VIRUS OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: