BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Pressures Lower-Rated Life Plan Communities

March 18 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS PRESSURES LOWER-RATED LIFE PLAN COMMUNITIES

* FITCH SAYS LPCS AMONG U.S. PUBLIC FINANCE SECTORS MOST EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUS, GIVEN LOWER AVERAGE CREDIT RATINGS & RESIDENT POPULATIONS VULNERABILITY

* FITCH SAYS LOWER-RATED U.S. LPCS VULNERABLE TO OPERATING PRESSURES, SUCH AS INCREASING OPERATING COSTS & SHIFTS IN CENSUS ASSOCIATED WITH CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS U.S. LPCS MAY FACE INCREASED COSTS FOR MEDICAL SUPPLIES & DRUGS RESULTING FROM SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* FITCH SAYS PROSPECTIVE RESIDENTS’ FINANCIAL CONDITION COULD BE AFFECTED AS MARKET DECLINES, REAL ESTATE UNCERTAINTY IS CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS Source text for Eikon: