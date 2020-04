April 6 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS PUTS PRESSURE ON SPANISH LOCAL AND REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVES THAT ECONOMIC DOWNTURN WILL INCREASE SPANISH LOCAL & REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS’ DEBT RATIOS, WEAKEN OPERATING BALANCES IN MEDIUM TERM

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT SPANISH AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITIES’ PRIMARY METRIC TO DETERIORATE AS A CONSEQUENCE OF INCREASED CENTRAL-GOVERNMENT DEBT Source text for Eikon: