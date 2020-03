BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Reduces European Homebuilders' Demand, Liquidity

March 30 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS REDUCES EUROPEAN HOMEBUILDERS’ DEMAND, LIQUIDITY

* FITCH SAYS SOCIAL DISTANCING AND LOCKDOWN MEASURES REDUCE DEMAND FOR NEW HOMES IN EUROPE, ESPECIALLY FROM INDIVIDUAL BUYERS

* FITCH SAYS DEMAND FROM INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FARES BETTER, BUT PRESSURES WILL BUILD IF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DOES NOT SUBSIDE IN H2 2020

* FIITCH SAYS SOCIAL DISTANCING AND LOCKDOWN MEASURES REDUCE DEMAND FOR NEW HOMES IN EUROPE WILL WEAKEN HOMEBUILDERS’ LIQUIDITY IN NEXT QUARTERS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT HOMEBUILDERS TO CUT INVESTMENT INTO NEW PROJECTS

* FITCH SAYS DEMAND FOR NEW HOMES HAS WEAKENED SUBSTANTIALLY IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES THAT WERE EARLY ADOPTERS OF WIDER PREVENTATIVE MEASURES, SUCH AS FRANCE

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT MANY HOMEBUILDERS TO FACE LIMITED ACCESS TO CAPITAL MARKET AND NEW BANK FINANCING UNTIL COVID-19 CRISIS SUBSIDES

* FITCH SAYS EUROPEAN HOMEBUILDERS’ LIQUIDITY BUFFERS COULD BE USED UP FAIRLY QUICKLY IF CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE, OUTBREAK EXTENDS INTO 2H20 Source text for Eikon: