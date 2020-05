May 4 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS SHOWS URUGUAY’S STRONG INSTITUTIONS, BUT WEAK POLICY AMMUNITION

* FITCH SAYS INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTH, DEVELOPED WELFARE SYSTEM COULD HELP URUGUAY CONTAIN PANDEMIC’S ECONOMIC DAMAGE RELATIVE TO OTHER LATAM SOVEREIGNS

* FITCH SAYS URUGUAY ENTERS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON A WEAK FOOTING