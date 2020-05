BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Spurs Retail Re-Engineering, Store Property Changes

May 27 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS SPURS RETAIL RE-ENGINEERING, STORE PROPERTY CHANGES

* FITCH SAYS PANDEMIC IS ACCELERATING PROCESS OF RE-ENGINEERING RETAIL SECTOR AND ITS LINKS BETWEEN PHYSICAL AND ONLINE SHOPPING

* FITCH SAYS RETAIL LANDLORDS NEED TO PARTICIPATE IN TRANSFORMATION AND SWITCH FROM BEING PASSIVE RENT COLLECTORS TO RETAIL PARTNERS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT INCREASED USE OF TURNOVER-LINKED RENTS AS GREATER RETAILER COLLABORATION TAKES PLACE, SIMILAR TO TREND IN FLEXI-OFFICE SPACE