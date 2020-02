Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fitch ratings:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS SUPPLY-CHAIN DISRUPTIONS LARGEST IN ELECTRONICS

* FITCH SAYS COMPUTER AND ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS FACE BIGGEST RISK OF GLOBAL SUPPLY-CHAIN DISRUPTIONS STEMMING FROM CHINA’S CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FITCH SAYS INDIAN AND JAPANESE MANUFACTURERS APPEAR TO BE MOST VULNERABLE TO CORONAVIRUS SUPPLY-CHAIN DISRUPTIONS Source text for Eikon: