BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Takes Aim At Valuations In Bankruptcy

May 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS TAKES AIM AT VALUATIONS IN BANKRUPTCY

* FITCH SAYS RECENT OCCURRENCES OF BANKRUPTCY LIQUIDATIONS DEMONSTRATE DEGREE OF VALUE EROSION CAUSED BY ONSET OF CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS BANKRUPTCY LIQUIDATIONS IN RETAIL, ENTERTAINMENT , RESTAURANT SECTORS HAVE FACED UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

* FITCH SAYS EVEN ASSUMING CO’S LIQUIDATION, SHUTDOWN MAY LEAD TO REDUCTION IN VALUE AS COMPARED TO LIQUIDATIONS UNDERTAKEN UNDER NORMAL CIRCUMSTANCES

* FITCH SAYS IMPACT ON RECOVERIES FROM BANKRUPTCY LIQUIDATIONS IN RETAIL, ENTERTAINMENT AND RESTAURANT SECTORS MAY BE MATERIAL Source text for Eikon: