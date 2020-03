BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus To Hit Global Banks' Capital Markets Revenue

March 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS TO HIT GLOBAL BANKS’ CAPITAL MARKETS REVENUE

* FITCH SAYS UNCERTAINTY OVER INTENSITY, GEOGRAPHIC REACH, DURATION OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS NEGATIVELY IMPACTING PRIMARY MARKET ACTIVITY

* FITCH SAYS UNCERTAINTY OVER INTENSITY, GEOGRAPHIC REACH, DURATION OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASING MARKET VOLATILITY

* FITCH SAYS WHILE FED'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY SPUR ISSUANCE ACTIVITY, IT WILL ALSO NEGATIVELY AFFECT ASSET YIELDS