BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus To Weaken Sovereign Fiscal Positions

March 17 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS TO WEAKEN SOVEREIGN FISCAL POSITIONS

* FITCH SAYS TRADITIONAL MACROECONOMIC POLICIES WILL HAVE LIMITED EFFECTS ON CURTAILMENTS MOTIVATED BY HEALTH CONCERNS

* FITCH - ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS & ASSOCIATED POLICY RESPONSES IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SOVEREIGN RATING ACTIONS IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL POLICY RESPONSES TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK COME TO MATCH THOSE ALREADY UNDERWAY ON MONETARY SIDE Source text for Eikon: